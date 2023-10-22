Sunday Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy, and pleasant today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nice weather ahead this week with plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably mild. Northwest wind 10-15mph with 25mph gusts. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Monday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows near 40° in Richmond with mid 30s in rural areas, high in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool after another chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows in the upper 30s in Richmond with low to mid 30s in rural areas. Highs around 70°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs around 80°.

