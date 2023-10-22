Man shot multiple times in Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times, according to the Henrico Police Department.

Police were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Saturday for the shooting, which happened inside a home in the 2300 block on Johnson Place.

“Parties suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained at this time,” police said in a news release.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

