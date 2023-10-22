Man shot multiple times in Henrico home
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times, according to the Henrico Police Department.
Police were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Saturday for the shooting, which happened inside a home in the 2300 block on Johnson Place.
“Parties suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained at this time,” police said in a news release.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
