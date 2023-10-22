Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man shot multiple times in Henrico home

Police say suspects were arrested.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times, according to the Henrico Police Department.

Police were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Saturday for the shooting, which happened inside a home in the 2300 block on Johnson Place.

“Parties suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained at this time,” police said in a news release.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax rebate money could be received as early as October 23.
One-time tax rebate could get to you as soon as Oct. 23
Staff found nine cell phones, five bags of tobacco, a package of cell phone charging adapters,...
Dept. of Corrections: Employee arrested after banned items found in vehicle
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a budget deal in September that includes tax rebates.
Youngkin says one-time tax rebates will start going out soon
The Cessna landed near a home next to the Hanover County Municipal Airport.
Small, privately-owned plane nearly crashes into home
The return comes after the General Assembly approved a special amendment to the state budget in...
Businesses, shoppers excited about tax-free weekend

Latest News

Police were called to the scene in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m....
Teen injured in Richmond shooting
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Plane nearly crashes into Hanover home
Police say suspects were arrested.
Man shot multiple times in Henrico
The Cessna landed near a home next to the Hanover County Municipal Airport.
Small, privately-owned plane nearly crashes into home