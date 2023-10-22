Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash

A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – A Tennessee man has been found alive after surviving a motorcycle crash and spending three days down an embankment.

Loved ones and family of Taylor Boyle reported him missing a week ago in Knox County. They even started monitoring his bank accounts and social media for any signs.

Groups of friends started searching for him.

One group, searching at night, found his motorcycle when it reflected off their flashlights.

They also found Boyle, still alive.

Friends said Boyle took a pretty hard hit to his head and dislocated his elbow. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax rebate money could be received as early as October 23.
One-time tax rebate could get to you as soon as Oct. 23
Staff found nine cell phones, five bags of tobacco, a package of cell phone charging adapters,...
Dept. of Corrections: Employee arrested after banned items found in vehicle
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a budget deal in September that includes tax rebates.
Youngkin says one-time tax rebates will start going out soon
The Cessna landed near a home next to the Hanover County Municipal Airport.
Small, privately-owned plane nearly crashes into home
The return comes after the General Assembly approved a special amendment to the state budget in...
Businesses, shoppers excited about tax-free weekend

Latest News

Richmond PrideFest
Thousands attend PrideFest in Richmond
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Search for suspect in fatal shooting of Maryland judge continues for a fourth day
The festival was held at the Bon Secours Training Center along West Leigh Street.
Thousands attend PrideFest in Richmond
The march was held by the local chapter of American Muslims for Palestine.
Hundreds march to demand ceasefire in Gaza
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda