Man dies in Chesterfield after crashing dirt bike into van

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A man died in Chesterfield Saturday evening after crashing his dirt bike into a van.

On Oct. 21, just before 6:15 p.m., in the 5500 block of Bison Ford Dr., police said a Honda dirt bike driven by a man traveling north on Bison Ford hit a parked van.

The driver was taken to the hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

The identity of the male subject is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

