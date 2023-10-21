Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff found nine cell phones, five bags of tobacco, a package of cell phone charging adapters,...
Dept. of Corrections: Employee arrested after banned items found in vehicle
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a budget deal in September that includes tax rebates.
Youngkin says one-time tax rebates will start going out soon
Tannoccus Patterson, 24, has been charged with possession of marijuana.
Substitute teacher charged after police find marijuana at Petersburg middle school
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified...
Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’

Latest News

The studios will be in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gray Television unveils new TV & movie studios
Tax rebate money could be received as early as October 23.
One-time tax rebate could get to you as soon as Oct. 23
President Joe Biden answers a questions as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Biden says Hamas attacked Israel in part to stop a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas