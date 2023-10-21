Saturday Forecast: Sunny, breezy, and seasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry, cool and breezy weekend expected!

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. West wind 10-15mph gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler than average. Northwest wind 10-15mph with 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows near 40° in the city. 30s in rural areas, high in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool after another chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows near 40° in the city with 30s in rural areas. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

