One-time tax rebate could get to you as soon as Oct. 23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gov. Youngkin announced this year’s tax rebate for eligible taxpayers is coming.

This announcement came after an extra billion dollars was added to the recent budget in September.

Getting some extra money in your pockets may be exciting, but not everyone is eligible.

If you had to pay when you filed your 2022 taxes before then, you may be getting that money soon. Youngkin says funds will distributed starting Monday, Oct. 23.

To get this one-time rebate, you have to have had a state income tax liability for last year’s taxes and filed that state income tax return by Nov. 1.

“It’s part of our broader strategy to reduce the cost of living in VA and to recognize that Virginians have been over-taxed,” Gov. Youngkin said.

If you filed individually and paid up to $200, you’ll get that back, and if you filed as a family and paid up to $400, you’ll get up to that amount back.

One Virginia resident told NBC12 that he’d put that money toward family.

“I think it’s a positive thing right now as far as helping people out,” said Devante Craig. “I would probably go shopping, like for my son,”

If you are eligible, you’ll get the money like you got your refund. Either by direct deposit or a paper check will be sent to you through the mail.

Gov. Youngkin believes this rebate could have a bigger impact than just this one-time payment.

“This is a big moment for Virginians to, hopefully, appreciate that we can reduce tax burdens and we can make critical investments in education, law enforcement and behavioral health,” he said.

