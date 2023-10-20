Your Money with Carlson Financial
What questions do you have about the Richmond casino?

There is a new addition to a familiar ballot question. Richmond Grand Resort and Casino is now offering a project labor agreement.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the second time in three years, Richmond voters are being asked whether or not they want a casino in the city.

Ahead of Election Day, NBC12 is sitting down with those who both support and oppose the casino, and we want to hear from you. What questions do you have about this referendum?

Please fill out the form below to submit your questions by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. (You can also access the form HERE.) The casino referendum will be discussed during the news at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

