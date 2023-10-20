Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘What is happening?’ RACC asks after rescuing another dog near a dumpster

The dog, which RACC says is 4 months old, was found in a crate next to a dumpster on Thursday,...
The dog, which RACC says is 4 months old, was found in a crate next to a dumpster on Thursday, Oct. 19.(WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says another dog was found at a dumpster off Gavestone Court at The Residences at Brookside.

The dog, which RACC says is 4 months old, was found in a crate next to a dumpster Thursday morning at the apartment complex.

“This is the second time we’ve found a dog in this exact location and situation,” RACC said in a social media post. “What is HAPPENING?!?”

Anyone with information about this dog is asked to contact Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Anyone with information about this dog is asked to contact Richmond Animal Care and Control.(WWBT)

Anyone with information is asked to call RACC at 804-646-5573.

