‘What is happening?’ RACC asks after rescuing another dog near a dumpster

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says another dog was found at a dumpster off Gavestone Court at The Residences at Brookside.

The dog, which RACC says is 4 months old, was found in a crate next to a dumpster Thursday morning at the apartment complex.

“This is the second time we’ve found a dog in this exact location and situation,” RACC said in a social media post. “What is HAPPENING?!?”

Anyone with information about this dog is asked to contact Richmond Animal Care and Control. (WWBT)

Anyone with information is asked to call RACC at 804-646-5573.

