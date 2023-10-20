‘What is happening?’ RACC asks after rescuing another dog near a dumpster
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says another dog was found at a dumpster off Gavestone Court at The Residences at Brookside.
The dog, which RACC says is 4 months old, was found in a crate next to a dumpster Thursday morning at the apartment complex.
“This is the second time we’ve found a dog in this exact location and situation,” RACC said in a social media post. “What is HAPPENING?!?”
Anyone with information is asked to call RACC at 804-646-5573.
