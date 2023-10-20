Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Saddening’: Thieves steal catalytic converters from Henrico nonprofit’s van

Tech for Troops President Mark Casper: “Elevate yourself because stealing catalytic converters is now a felony.”
Catalytic Converter Theft
Catalytic Converter Theft(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is working to track down the thieves who stole two catalytic converters from a van used by Tech for Troops, a nonprofit lending a helping hand to veterans in our area.

Tech For Troops Catalytic Converter Theft
Tech For Troops Catalytic Converter Theft(Tech for Troops | Tech for Troops)

Mark Casper, president of Tech for Troops, said the organization serves multiple purposes, which includes donating refurbished PCs to veterans and providing them tech training.

“We have our own gaming community, where veterans log in and they can talk to one another and get to know one another and have that comradery that happens,” said Casper in regards to the mission of Tech for Troops.

Tech for Troops
Tech for Troops(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Work Casper said they can accomplish with help from their van.

“It’s really our life,” he told NBC12. “It’s our blood of what we do in Tech for Troops. We couldn’t survive without it.”

On Oct. 10, Casper said when they tried to start their van, it “made a horrible noise.”

“We immediately realized something was wrong,” Casper told NBC12.

After reviewing their security cameras, Casper found footage of thieves taking the van’s catalytic converters.

“It’s infuriating and disgusting and saddening at the same time,” he said.

During the course of their investigation, Henrico Police obtained the surveillance footage of the catalytic converter theft.

In the video, officers said a red (maroon) SUV, possibly a late 90s to 2000 Nissan Pathfinder, arrived in the parking lot.

Three people are seen leaving the car. Two of them are spotted going underneath the van.

Later in the video, the suspects can be seen taking two catalytic converters from the van and driving away in the SUV.

Tech for Troops Catalytic Converter Theft
Tech for Troops Catalytic Converter Theft(Source; Tech for Troops | Tech for Troops)

“There was a tremendous feeling of sadness because I knew right then our mission is going to slow down or stop to the point where we’re not going to get done what we need to get done because we don’t have the vehicle to make that happen,” said Casper.

Since the theft, Casper said they’ve had to use their personal cars to make deliveries and pickup orders.

In the meantime, Casper also said people have stepped up to show their support through donations to cover the repair cost.

“There was also an anonymous donor who came in and gave a $1,000 check,” said Casper. “Richmond is an amazing place. They truly do step up for the causes they believe in.”

Casper also started a GoFundMe page to help with repairs, which has raised just over $1,400.

Tech for Troops Van
Tech for Troops Van(Source;Tech for Troops | Tech for Troops)

As officers continue their investigation, Casper has a message for the thieves behind this brazen crime.

“Get a job. Get a real job. Elevate yourself because stealing catalytic converters is now a felony,” said Casper. “You will spend time when you get caught because you will get caught. If it’s not from Tech for Troops theft, it will be from somebody else and I think you probably rather not be in jail.”

Anyone with tips to help Henrico Police with this case is asked to call Det. Lancaster at (804) 501-7290. Tips can also be sent in anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000.

Through Virginia State Police’s HEAT Rewards Program, Henrico Police said anyone who provides information leading to an arrested may be eligible to receive reward money in this case.

