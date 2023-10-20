Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.(IMAGE BY LAUREN CRAMER FAB UK MEDIA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A real-life tooth fairy was crowned Miss London in the world’s first makeup-free beauty pageant, according to the Miss England organization.

The makeup-free beauty pageant was held at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London on Sept. 29, a news release stated.

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.

According to a news release, Beresford provides dental treatment for children under general anesthetic, to help them out of dental pain.

She volunteered in Uganda in September 2022 with the charity Dentaid. She spent two weeks traveling across the country to run outreach clinics to provide safe, free dental treatments to those in need.

“I find my job really rewarding. Over the years I have worked in NHS, private and urgent care dental practices,” Beresford said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tannoccus Patterson, 24, has been charged with possession of marijuana.
Substitute teacher charged after police find marijuana at Petersburg middle school
Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified...
Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy
Changes could be coming to the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County.
Changes could be coming to Willow Lawn Shopping Center
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, falling back to square one
Restaurant closes after staff dispute over Ohio Issue 1 sign
Restaurant workers quit over owner’s abortion amendment sign
Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with...
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver hit and killed on interstate highway
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Trial date set for man accused of murdering 3 UVA student-athletes