Local businesses and consumers excited to shop during tax-free weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -It's happening a bit later than usual, but Virginia's tax-free weekend starts Friday.

The return comes after the General Assembly approved a special amendment to the state budget in September.

“I’m just doing a little shopping for my two kids, trying to get ahead of the some of the Christmas shopping,” Jessica Frere said.

The holiday season is approaching, and Frere is making sure she gets ahead of the rush and saves a little money at the same time with the tax-free holiday.

“It definitely helps, and I actually wasn’t aware until this past week that it was happening, but when I heard that it was happening, I thought, well, I better get out there and see if I can get some good deals,” Frere said.

You can take advantage of deals and buy home appliances, school supplies, clothing and hurricane preparedness items without the sales tax.

Typically, a tax-free weekend happens at the beginning of August, but lawmakers ended the legislative session without extending the sales holiday.

A few months later, the General Assembly brought it back.

“We see people putting items back and having to make tough decisions at this counter,” Kimberly Solomon said.

Solomon owns Once Upon A Child clothing store and was upset to know families in need wouldn’t have a tax weekend in August, so she took matters into her own hands.

“And it was really frustrating for us that the legislators had not seen that, and we were pretty adamant about it,” Solomon said. “We did our own tax-free weekend, and we’re so glad that they heard us, and we’re so glad that our customers can have two tax-free holidays.”

In the past, you could also get appliances during the weekend, but it’s been limited. This year, that’s changed.

“Anything from Energy Star, all the way up to $2,500, were going to do tax-free, and even if you choose an appliance that’s not energy, anything $599 and up will qualify as well,” Midlothian East Coast Appliance manager Myranda Walker said.

For example, a new washer-dryer combo from GE at East Coast Appliance is around $2600, but if you go this weekend with no sales tax, you will save over $150.

That’s a lot of savings as we all navigate inflation and the cost of living.

“Trying to buy food, buying gas, everything like that, it adds up and a lot of us need these appliances, especially like a fridge or microwave, so we just kind of save you a little bit, that way you can save that money and spend it on something that you enjoy and love,” Walker said.

