‘It was surreal:’ Midlothian woman claims $150,000 Powerball prize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is still in shock after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize earlier this month.

On Oct. 9, Kathryn Vega’s husband decided to buy a few tickets at the Food Lion on Genito Road in Midlothian.

While none of those tickets won the $1.5 billion jackpot, one of them won $150,000.

“It was surreal!” Ms. Vega later told Virginia Lottery officials. “We couldn’t believe it.”

The winning numbers in the October 9, 2023, drawing were 16-34-46-55-67, and the Powerball number was 14.

“This particular ticket matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally, that would be a $50,000 prize. However, Ms. Vega’s husband spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. Power Play® tripled the prize to $150,000,” Virginia Lottery said.

Vega says she has no immediate plans for the winnings.

