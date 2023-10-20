Friday Forecast: A Few showers likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers arrive from west to east this afternoon into the evening. Mainly dry, breezy and cool weekend!

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy during the morning with a spotty shower possible. Scattered showers arrive during the afternoon into the evening. Peak Rain chance in RVA is 3-6pm. Rain amounts 1/4″ or less. Highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. West wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler than average. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning, especially north and west of Richmond. Lows in the upper 30s, high in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Areas of frost possible in the early morning. Lows in the upper 30s, Highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs around 70°.

Thursday: Early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

