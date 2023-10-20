Fencing going up around future site of riverfront amphitheater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While doing his daily workout routine near Brown’s Island, Robert Harper noticed fencing going up around the future site of a new riverfront amphitheater in Richmond.

Fencing for Riverfront Amphitheater (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I usually do four to five miles a day. I definitely love walking out here, seeing the scenery and all that,” he told NBC12. “I think something big and something good is coming this way.”

The fencing surrounding the four-acre site comes months after developers received the green light from Richmond City Council to move forward with construction of the $30 million amphitheater, slated to seat 7,500 people and host between 25 to 35 major acts each year.

The manager of the Dave Matthews Band, Coran Capshaw, is leading the project. His most recent work includes the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.

“Being a person that’s in the music industry that works with a lot of artists, I think it ups the attraction of more shows and more promoters that hey, you should come here and do a show here,” said Harper.

Richmond Riverfront Amphitheater (Red Light Ventures | Red Light Ventures)

An idea Harper believes will elevate the music scene in Richmond.

“You know, a lot of artists always come to DC or the Maryland area, but now that Richmond is putting up a lot of good venues, it makes a lot of sense to have a lot of artists come here and do a lot of outside shows and festivals,” he told NBC12.

In June, councilors voted to move the project forward after hearing from people who support it and those concerned about parking, traffic, and noise. Others also shared their plea for the space to pay tribute to the enslaved laborers of Tredegar Iron Works.

During the June meeting, councilors vowed to address these concerns and find ways to honor the site’s history.

As the groundwork continues to bring the concept to life, residents like Nova Sankofa look forward to when the stage is set for musical artists to perform.

“I was reading an article recently talking about the live music in Richmond and how it’s moving up, and this is one of the places where we have a lot of events and festivals, and I feel like it’s going to bring even more,” he said. “I’m just excited about it. I’m excited about the location, mostly because I come here all the time.”

Developers behind the riverfront amphitheater hope to open the 2025 outdoor concert season venue.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.