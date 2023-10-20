Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tannoccus Patterson, 24, has been charged with possession of marijuana.
Substitute teacher charged after police find marijuana at Petersburg middle school
Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified...
Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy
Changes could be coming to the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County.
Changes could be coming to Willow Lawn Shopping Center
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan is trying again to get elected as speaker. (Source: Local News Live)
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House votes for speaker
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before murdered judge is ID’d as a person of interest in the killing
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The Kickers are hosting an early bird special running through Nov. 17.
2024 Richmond Kickers season tickets on sale