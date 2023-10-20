Chesterfield picks site for new Western Area High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield now has a site for its newest high school.

“Following a thorough evaluation of several other parcels and guided by data on projected population growth, Chesterfield has decided to construct its new western area high school on county-owned property along Duval Road,” Chesterfield County said in a statement.

The site is south of Horsepen Creek - near the intersection with Otterdale Road.

Voters approved the new school as part of a bond referendum last year - setting aside $375 million for schools.

“Chesterfield County Public Schools — already the largest school system in central Virginia — is growing because families want their children educated in supportive, innovative schools,” said School Board Chair Ann Coker. “Opening new schools and improving existing schools is vital to the continued success of public education in our community. Chesterfield County expects and deserves a well-resourced school system.”

The school is set to open by Aug. 2027 and will hold 2,400 students.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.