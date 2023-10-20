Call for Virginia sheriffs to donate surplus tactical gear reaches Israel’s front line

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While the war between Israel and Hamas wages on, the internet offers a glimmer of hope for at least one group of Israelis in the North, feeling underequipped.

A woman we will call “Jane” for security reasons is a dual American-Israeli citizen living on the confrontation line.

She spent decades living in Virginia Beach before moving to Israel in 2015.

As a retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer, Jane now works as a mass casualty first responder in her kibbutz.

Missile drills are a part of daily life for her now.

“I have 15 seconds to get down into the shelter,” said Jane. “So that’s my time limit. And I have everything packed. I know what to do now. We’ve had so many drills.”

Her kibbutz is a community of roughly 500-600 people. Jane said its remoteness reminds her of Virginia in some ways.

“The northern part of Israel is a lot like the Shenandoah Mountains,” said Jane. “Kibbutzes are really like a close community that you would have anywhere like in Virginia, where it’s a gated community.”

She says hers has a mix of avocado and cherry tomato farmers alongside professionals who swapped big-city life for something simpler.

But that’s all changed dramatically in the past couple of weeks.

“There used to be kids playing, having fun and all, you know, and then all of a sudden, poof,” said Jane.

She found our story here about local sheriffs donating their surplus tactical gear to send to Israel and said she was moved.

“Literally, it was overwhelming. It was overwhelming. I mean, thank you,” said Jane.

She says that local kibbutzniks stand guard near her home and that some Israel Defense Forces are also patrolling, but that military and medical supplies are limited.

“We weren’t prepared for something like this to happen overnight,” said Jane. “Then, seeing what’s going on in Richmond at the same time, I was overwhelmed when I saw what the sheriffs were doing. I just thought, oh my gosh.”

She shared our story with others in her kibbutz and said it lifted morale, knowing that there is an effort underway to send help but that it will be more meaningful when supplies arrive.

Jane said whatever surplus supplies they receive will be passed on to nearby Israeli communities in need.

She is now in touch with Bob Marcellus, the Powhatan man who started the initiative to seek donations from sheriffs. Jane has been updating him with a list of all the things that her community needs, which also includes medical supplies.

“I just want to give Bob a thank you,” said Jane.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has been urging law enforcement departments nationwide to get involved in the donation program.

According to the attorney general’s office, 21 Virginia sheriffs have committed to donating surplus tactical gear to Israel, seven more are currently assessing their supply, and four have already delivered their donations.

The sheriff’s departments delivered so far are Louisa, Powhatan, New Kent and Goochland.

Body shields, bulletproof vests, tactical armor, plates, helmets, elbow and knee guards are among the items collected, according to the attorney general’s office.

