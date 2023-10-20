Your Money with Carlson Financial
Abingdon firefighter killed in fire truck crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Abingdon firefighter was killed in a fire truck crash Thursday, according to the Town of Abingdon.

20-year-old Cameron Craig was killed in the crash. He had been with the department about a year and a half.

“On behalf of the Town of Abingdon, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family of Firefighter Cameron Craig. He was a dedicated member of the Abingdon Fire Department family and will be missed,” Amanda Pillion, Town of Abingdon Mayor said.

At 5:23 p.m. crews were responding to a call in the Green Springs area of Washington County when the fire truck crashed in the 2100 block of Vances Mill Road outside of Abingdon.

Virginia State Police are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

The town says service arrangements are pending.

