8th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 21

Anyone can join in the silent auction to help the American Cancer Society
The 2023 Richmond Cattle Baron's Ball will be held on Oct. 21.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond area’s biggest country-western fundraiser is returning to Keystone Acres on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball - hosted by the NBC12 morning team - includes live music from Easton Corbin, dancing, food, and auctions.

The community can still get involved to help the American Cancer Society:

Money raised at the event supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to save, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Visit richmondcattlebaronsball.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

