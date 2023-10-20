8th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 21

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond area’s biggest country-western fundraiser is returning to Keystone Acres on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball - hosted by the NBC12 morning team - includes live music from Easton Corbin, dancing, food, and auctions.

The community can still get involved to help the American Cancer Society:

Money raised at the event supports the American Cancer Society’s mission to save, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Visit richmondcattlebaronsball.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.