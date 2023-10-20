5 satellite early voting sites opening in Chesterfield
Oct. 20, 2023
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, five library satellite sites will open for in-person early voting in Chesterfield County.
The following libraries will be used as satellite sites:
- North Courthouse Road Libary (325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield)
- LaPrade Library (9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield)
- Meadowdale Library (4301 Meadowdale Boulevard, North Chesterfield)
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road, South Chesterfield)
- Clover Hill Library (6701 Deer Run Drive, Midlothian)
Each early voting, in-person library satellite site is open:
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 4.
All in-person, early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
The General Election is Nov. 7.
