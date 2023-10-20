Your Money with Carlson Financial
5 satellite early voting sites opening in Chesterfield

The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, five library satellite sites will open for in-person early voting in Chesterfield County.

Everything you need to know for the 2023 election

The following libraries will be used as satellite sites:

  • North Courthouse Road Libary (325 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield)
  • LaPrade Library (9000 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield)
  • Meadowdale Library (4301 Meadowdale Boulevard, North Chesterfield)
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library (4501 River Road, South Chesterfield)
  • Clover Hill Library (6701 Deer Run Drive, Midlothian)

Each early voting, in-person library satellite site is open:

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4
  • 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

All in-person, early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

For more information, click here.

