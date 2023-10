RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Kickers’ 2023 season may be over, but that means you can start looking forward to the next one!

Season tickets are now available for the club’s 2024 campaign.

General admission tickets start at $180 for 16 matches next year.

For $360, you can get midfield club tickets with extra benefits.

