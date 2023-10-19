Your Money with Carlson Financial
Walmart, Aldi lowering prices for Thanksgiving meals to help families combat inflation

Walmart, Aldi are lowering Thanksgiving prices for the holiday season.
Walmart, Aldi are lowering Thanksgiving prices for the holiday season.(MGN | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Two major retailers are helping reduce prices to help their customers deal with inflation over the holidays.

This week, Walmart announced it will be offering Thanksgiving meals at lower prices than last year.

According to a news release, the retail giant will offer two Thanksgiving meal options this year, one with ingredients for customers who like to cook from scratch, and one for customers who prefer more ready-to-bake options.

Walmart’s Thanksgiving meals will include main dishes and side options from national brands, including turkey for under $1 a pound, ham, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The meals can be purchased for pickup or delivery and are expected to be ready in as soon as 30 minutes, according to Walmart.

The holiday deals begin Nov. 1 and are scheduled to go through Dec. 26.

“Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this holiday season, we’re building on the investments we made last year knowing they need it now more than ever,” said John Furner, Walmart president.

Supermarket chain Aldi said it is also looking at helping its customers save money over the holidays.

This week, the retailer announced it will reduce the prices on over 70 classic holiday food items by up to 50%.

According to a news release, the price reductions include items such as gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries, pumpkin pie, butter and flour.

Aldi’s price reductions will begin Nov. 1 and last through the end of the year.

“With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress. What’s served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who’s sitting around it,” said Dave Rinaldo, Aldi president.

