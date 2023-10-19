Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and a little warmer

*Verified* Best of the week weather today with scattered showers tomorrow
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beautiful autumn day with warmer temperatures and lots of sun. Scattered showers tomorrow afternoon and evening, but the weekend is looking dry.

Thursday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few morning showers possible out near the Bay. A better chance of some scattered showers arriving from the west mid to late afternoon and continuing into the evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%) Around 1/4″ expected

Saturday: Early morning clouds, then partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper -60s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Lows near 40°, high around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 30s, areas of frost possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

