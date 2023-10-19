Your Money with Carlson Financial
Spirit Halloween hosts party for patients at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU got a spooky surprise Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU got a spooky surprise Thursday.

Spirit Halloween’s foundation, Spirit of Children, made sure kids and their families were able to celebrate Halloween this year. Some of the children dressed up in their favorite costumes.

This was the first Halloween party at the hospital in several years due to the pandemic.

Since 2007, the organization has raised over 1 million dollars for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Over the years, proceeds from Spirit of Children have allowed CHoR to expand its child life team and services to support patients and families during medical procedures, and provide activities so kids can have fun while meeting their medical goals.

Last year, Spirit Halloween made a donation of $170,000, and this year they are trying to beat that number.

