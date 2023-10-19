Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified...
Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast
Changes could be coming to the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County.
Changes could be coming to Willow Lawn Shopping Center

Latest News

Police say 24-year-old Tannoccus Patterson was arrested while on the school’s campus.
Substitute teacher charged after police find marijuana at Petersburg middle school
A man has been convicted of injuring a Richmond Police officer in a shoot-out last year.
Man found guilty of injuring officer in shoot-out in Richmond alley
Walmart, Aldi are lowering Thanksgiving prices for the holiday season.
Walmart, Aldi lowering prices for Thanksgiving meals to help families combat inflation
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate