NCAA denies Virginia Attorney General’s request to reconsider JMU transition waiver

(WHSV) - WHSV has confirmed with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office multiple reports that the NCAA denied Miyares’ request to reconsider James Madison’s transition waiver.

Two weeks ago, Miyares wrote a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker and the Board of Directors asking that they reconsider their decision to shorten JMU’s transition waiver from FCS to FBS.

“The Division I Board of Directors and council believe clear standards and timelines for reclassification processes will promote strategic membership growth and allow for a uniform experience for all reclassifying institutions,” said Baker in his letter to Miyares.

Miyares’ spokesperson Victoria LaCivita offered the following statement to WHSV.

“The Attorney General is disappointed with the NCAA’s response and stands by the point in his letter,” said LaCivita.

JMU is currently ineligible to compete for a bowl game or a Sun Belt Conference Championship. Miyares told WHSV he believed JMU met all necessary requirements to be fully eligible to compete in FBS games and postseason bowls and championships in 2023.

“I understand the two-year transition period is intended to ensure that programs are able to operate and compete at the highest level of intercollegiate football to which they are graduating,” Miyares wrote in his letter to the NCAA. “However, it is obvious that JMU’s football program has demonstrated it is more than capable of operating and competing at the FBS level, and it has satisfied all other NCAA requirements of FBS eligibility.”

The NCAA requires schools that are transitioning to serve a two-year transition period. During that time, the school is not eligible to play in a bowl game.

The only way JMU could play in a bowl game this season is if not enough teams win at least six games to go to a bowl.

You can read Baker’s entire letter to Miyares below.

NCAA President Charlie Baker Response to Attorney General Jason Miyares (Page 1) (WHSV)

NCAA President Charlie Baker response to Attorney General Jason Miyares (page 1) (WHSV)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.