Man found guilty of injuring officer in shoot-out in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been convicted of injuring a Richmond Police officer in a shoot-out last year.

Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney Collete McEachin says Dakari Reinhardt was found guilty of unlawful wounding of a police officer after a two-day jury trial on Wednesday.

On July 25, 2022, shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers saw a vehicle speeding. After the car crashed, the driver and sole occupant ran from the vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Road and Stockton Street.

Police say Reinhardt ran into the community of Townes at the Riverside apartment complex.

“The driver entered a nearby breezeway in the apartment complex. There was an exchange of gunfire between the driver and the officer,” Richmond Police Department Chief Gerald Smith said.

Both Reinhardt and the officer sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Smith says Reinhardt was shot in the upper torso, and the officer was shot in the hip.

In addition to the unlawful wounding of a police officer charge, Reinhardt was also found guilty of felony drug and gun charges.

Reinhardt’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2024.

