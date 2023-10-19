Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man charged with attempted murder after gun doesn’t fire

James Gee mugshot
James Gee mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been charged after being accused of unsuccessfully trying to shoot someone.

James Gee, 56, faces charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

October 17, 2023, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call on Grouse Ridge Road in the Max Meadows community. Deputies found Gee outside the home and found him to smell strongly of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim and a witness told deputies Gee had pointed a pistol at the victim during a fight and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

Gee is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

