Fox tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville

Anyone with information about possible exposure is asked to call the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District confirms that a fox has tested positive for rabies in Hanover earlier this week.

“The Chickahominy Health District would like to notify the residents in the area of Chamberlayne Road (US 301) between Mimosa Hill Lane, New Ashcake, and Rural Point Roads in Mechanicsville, VA 23116, that a fox has tested positive for the rabies virus. The fox no longer poses a threat to the public,” the health district said in a statement.

The health district is reminding residents of the following:

  • Vaccinate your pets.
  • Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
  • Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, or foxes to visit your premise

Anyone with information about possible exposure in the days leading up to Oct. 16 is asked to call the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313.

