Dept. of Corrections: Employee arrested after banned items found in vehicle

Staff found nine cell phones, five bags of tobacco, a package of cell phone charging adapters, two cell phone SIM cards, one pair of earbuds, tobacco wrapping papers and four additional charging cords.(Virginia Department of Corrections)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Virginia Department of Corrections employee was arrested after staff searched their car and found several banned items.

VADOC Intelligence Staff received information that an employee was attempting to bring contraband into Sussex I State Prison on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the employee arrived at the facility and was taken to a separate room for questioning. During questioning, the employee confessed to meeting an inmate’s aunt in Roanoke to pick up cell phones, which are banned in VADOC facilities.

The employee consented to getting their car searched, and staff found contraband concealed in an article of clothing.

Staff found nine cell phones, five bags of tobacco, a package of charging adapters, two cell phone SIM cards, one pair of earbuds, tobacco wrapping papers and four additional charging cords.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident and arrested the employee.

No further information will be released until the investigation is complete.

