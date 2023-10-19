Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Could the war between Israel and Hamas impact gas prices?

Professor Massa said gas prices would change if the war starts to impact other countries.
AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said people at home shouldn’t worry just yet.
By Raven Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond have reached their lowest level in three months, but the downward trend could stall soon.

“The future price movements really depend on how this conflict is handled,” Virginia Tech Professor Olga Massa said.

Gas prices in Richmond, the Commonwealth and across the nation are declining, but could the Israel-Hamas war bring that to a stop?

“In the past, we have seen both strong and moderate price reactions to conflicts in the Middle East depending on how extensive they were,” Massa said.

Massa said gas prices would change if the war impacted other countries.

“About 20 to 30% of global oil trade goes through the strait of Hormuz,” she said. “And in the past, we have seen disruptions of this trade flow due to political turmoil.”

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said people at home shouldn’t worry just yet.

“As long as we don’t see any other Middle Eastern countries join in on this conflict, the impact on gas prices here in the US is likely to be minimal,” Dean said.

Dean said crude oil prices have moved up some just over the concern with this conflict.

He also said two big things affect gas: Weather in the Gulf of Mexico and wars and other conflicts happening.

While there’s no significant impact in the U.S., Dean said you never know what will happen.

“It’s important to note that Israel and Palestine are not big oil producers,” he said. “So that’s also why this effect from the conflict has been very muted so far on gas prices here in the US.”

Dean said they also are seeing lower demand for gas right now because people aren’t traveling as much as they were during the summer.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified...
Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast
Changes could be coming to the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County.
Changes could be coming to Willow Lawn Shopping Center

Latest News

Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU got a spooky surprise Thursday.
Spirit Halloween hosts party for patients at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Police say 24-year-old Tannoccus Patterson was arrested while on the school’s campus.
Substitute teacher charged after police find marijuana at Petersburg middle school
A man has been convicted of injuring a Richmond Police officer in a shoot-out last year.
Man found guilty of injuring officer in shoot-out in Richmond alley
Spirit Halloween’s foundation, Spirit of Children, made sure kids and their families were able...
Spirit Halloween hosts party for patients at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
The annual ceremony recognizes every fire service member who has died since 1854.
Central Virginia Fire, EMS Memorial Service honors lives of fallen firefighters