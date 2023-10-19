Central Virginia Fire, EMS Memorial Service honors lives of fallen firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Members of the central Virginia Fire and EMS community and their families honored 85 firefighters who have died since 1854 in a memorial service Thursday behind the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

Chief Melvin Carter of the City of Richmond’s Department of Fire and EMS gave the opening remarks.

“These uniforms and these patches come with enormous joy and responsibility, but at a moment’s notice, these uniforms and patches come with enormous risk,” said Carter. “Today, we honor those, and we remember those that sacrificed it all so that others may live.”

Dozens sat reverently, listening intently to each speaker while sirens and a train whistle blared in the distance.

Virginia Department of Fire Programs’ Executive Director, Brad Creasy, gave the keynote address and highlighted one of the most significant health risks facing firefighters today.

He said of the 85 names read out, some passed away by performing their duties on shift, some within 24 hours of answering a call, and others were taken by the job’s greatest risk now: occupational cancer.

“It is important for all of us in this field to work together to find more innovative ways to approach the job to reduce the hazards that we face as much as possible,” added Creasy. “The 85 firefighters remembered today put service above self. It’s not a catchphrase. It’s a lifestyle.”

City of Petersburg Fire Department Captain James Vick introduced the ceremonial 5-5-5 tolling of the bell, but the ceremony was also significant for him. His father also served as a firefighter.

“My father died of occupational cancer in 2018,” said Vick. “He was retired for 13 days before he passed away.”

Diane Hall was also in attendance to honor someone very close to her heart.

“I’m out here honoring my husband, that died in January of 2006,” Hall said.

Her husband, Jerry Hall, was with the Richmond Fire Department for 35 years.

“People kept asking when he was going to retire, and he said, ‘when it became a job.’ However, he was getting ready to retire in ‘06 when he had a massive heart attack heading to work,” said Hall. “He was not able to see his grandchildren grow up.”

And there were important messages about mental health.

“Everyone knows to call 911 when they need help, but do you know the number to call when you need help?” Keith Andes from the Richmond Firefighters Association. “We’re finding more and more suicides on the rise in the fire service. We need to bring that rate down. But we can’t do it alone. Each and every one of you knows your brother and sister that you work with each and every day. If you start to see signs and symptoms, talk to them. Reach out to them, do what we can to protect them.”

The service concluded with a bagpipe performance and the “retiring of colors” by the Regional Combined Honor Guard.

“I’m glad I was able to make it because it touched my heart to hear the speakers,” said Reva Trammell, Richmond City Councilwoman for the 8th District. “You know, what they were saying and how much they appreciate all of the men and women in the fire department.”

