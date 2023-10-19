App teaches children financial skills including investing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Your kids are watching you spend money and what they learn about your habits could shape theirs. Now there’s an app that can help teach your children financial skills.

Gregg Murset, a certified financial planner and the CEO of Busy Kid, says his goals are to teach kids how to budget, earn some money and manage that money properly.

“It’s easy enough to give your kids money, you know, just hand it over and just let it happen,” he said.

However, he says it’s easy for them to blow that money quickly.

“I call it ‘earn it and burn it,’ because that’s what honestly, that’s what a lot of us do as adults,” Murset said.

Murset says to teach your kids chores.

“Let them work around the house,” said Murset. “Not only do they get some money to start making financial decisions with, but you get a cleaner house.”

While you can talk about earning money, he says your kids need to experience earning it to really appreciate it,

He says he designed the Busy Kid app to help parents teach their kids how saving money pays off.

The app is designed for kids, but they do need approval from an adult to actually make the financial choices and spend the money.

“I would suspect that most parents will love the idea of raising financially savvy kids,” said Murset.

Realistically, though, not every parent is financially savvy.

“So you got to let them get into it,” said Murset about letting your kids invest their money. “And then if they have that skin in the game ... they’re going to watch it like a hawk. ... And when they do that, that’s when all the learning happens. And then they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, I got a dividend.’”

Murset suggests giving your kids a credit card so they understand how they work.

That doesn’t mean to let them go crazy spending.

For example, he says to teach your child how to spend on and then pay off a credit card because sometimes “invisible” money is the hardest to explain. Plus, you’ll build your kid’s credit.

Click/tap here to learn more about the Busy Kid app.

