Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

35th annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival
Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival(Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival Facebook)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 35th annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival kicks off in Midlothian this weekend.

More than 180 tattoo artists, exhibitors and vendors are coming under one roof to celebrate the art of tattooing and American tattoo history. See all attending artists here.

Ink Master Star Ryan Ashley is the festival’s headlining artist. The Richmond Tattoo Festival is her only public event this year. Other Ink Master stars include Josh Payne, Kevin Laroy, Sarah Miller, Duffy Fortner and Elva Stefanie.

J.D. Crowe, one of the artists behind the festival, returns as a host along with Jessie Smith of Loose Screw Tattoo.

Some of the proceeds from festival events will go towards the Richmond SPCA as the official charity partner. The pets in their care benefit from the Live Art for Charity Auction, and $1 from each festival ticket sold for Sunday will go to the shelter.

The festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 20 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 22, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 1021 Kroger Center Blvd. Get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield House Fire
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified...
Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital strike

Latest News

Don't hesitate to check out the Gala Fundraiser To Fight Human Trafficking
Gala Fundraiser To Fight Human Trafficking
Attend the 2023 Women Who Mean Business Summit
2023 Women Who Mean Business Summit
Carnival of Cocktails kicks off Saturday, Oct. 21
Carnival of Cocktails: Noon - 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 21
The Women & Wellness Play it Forward Tennis Tournament is happening Oct. 22.
Women & Wellness Play it Forward Tennis Tournament happening Oct. 22