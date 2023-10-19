35th annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 35th annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival kicks off in Midlothian this weekend.

More than 180 tattoo artists, exhibitors and vendors are coming under one roof to celebrate the art of tattooing and American tattoo history. See all attending artists here.

Ink Master Star Ryan Ashley is the festival’s headlining artist. The Richmond Tattoo Festival is her only public event this year. Other Ink Master stars include Josh Payne, Kevin Laroy, Sarah Miller, Duffy Fortner and Elva Stefanie.

J.D. Crowe, one of the artists behind the festival, returns as a host along with Jessie Smith of Loose Screw Tattoo.

Some of the proceeds from festival events will go towards the Richmond SPCA as the official charity partner. The pets in their care benefit from the Live Art for Charity Auction, and $1 from each festival ticket sold for Sunday will go to the shelter.

The festival kicks off Friday, Oct. 20 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 22, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 1021 Kroger Center Blvd. Get tickets here.

