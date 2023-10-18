Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly warmer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasant autumn weather through the rest of the work week. A rain chance looms again for the end of the day Friday into Saturday.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. A shower or two possible Thursday night. (Overnight Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: A lingering pre-dawn shower possible. Mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers arrive in the evening and continue overnight. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs near 70°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Cloudy with some light rain possible during the morning, decreasing clouds and breezy in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%, Rain Totals: Around a tenth of an inch)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and staying cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Lows near 40° with 30s in outlying areas, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.