Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly warmer

Cloudy start, clouds should decrease throughout the morning
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasant autumn weather through the rest of the work week. A rain chance looms again for the end of the day Friday into Saturday.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. A shower or two possible Thursday night. (Overnight Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: A lingering pre-dawn shower possible. Mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers arrive in the evening and continue overnight. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs near 70°. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Cloudy with some light rain possible during the morning, decreasing clouds and breezy in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%, Rain Totals: Around a tenth of an inch)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and staying cooler than average. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool after a chilly start. Lows near 40° with 30s in outlying areas, highs in the low to mid-60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

