Virginia State Police launch safe driving campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police in Appomattox, Chesapeake, Richmond and Salem Divisions are all coming together to enforce safer driving on Virginia roadways.

So far this year, nearly 675 people have died in crashes, and almost 100 pedestrians have been struck and killed in Virginia between Jan. 1, 2023, and Oct. 17, 2023.

To increase safer driving practices, Virginia State Police will begin to enforce Operation DISSrupt on all 299.45 miles of Interstate 64. The campaign is focused on preventing distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and seat belt avoidance.

“This initiative is about getting back to the basics of traffic safety,” said Captain Ted E. Jones, Virginia State Police Richmond Division Commander. “We are asking Virginians to help state police ‘DISS-rupt’ the dangerous behaviors that put motorists and pedestrians at risk. Added patrols in the Appomattox Division will be concentrated along I-64 in Louisa, Goochland, Henrico and New Kent counties, as well as the City of Richmond.”

The initiative will begin on Thursday, Oct. 19, to Friday, Oct. 20 and will focus on the four key causes of fatal and severe injury crashes across Virginia’s interstate system. The operation’s goal is to prevent fatal crashes during designated enforcement periods and to reduce this year’s total number of crashes on our interstates by 10%.

In addition to being on the roads, State Police will also be on post at the eastbound Interstate 64 Rest Area in New Kent County during the operation to talk with travelers about the importance of safe driving habits. A vehicle damaged in a traffic crash will also be on display at the rest area to help illustrate the importance for drivers to make smart, safe and sober decisions on the road.

In the coming months, Operation DISS-rupt will focus on Interstate 95, Interstate 81 and Interstate 66.

