Virginia is first state to collect surplus tactical gear for Israel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Bob Marcellus’ sprawling 100-acre farm in Powhatan, Virginia, fruit trees are plentiful, and the air is fresh.

His oasis is a world away from the deadly battle being waged between Israel and Hamas, yet his heart and head have remained fixed on the plight of the people there.

“It’s horrible what’s going on over there. It’s just evil,” Marcellus said as he leaned against a pickup truck full of combat gear. “If one of these stops one bullet from a terrorist and the good guys [are] wearing this, this is going to help,” he said as he gestured down the supply of tactical gear.

The former hedge fund CEO is leading the charge to get surplus tactical gear from local Virginia law enforcement into the hands of Israeli Defense Forces and civilian first responders in Israel.

Marcellus said he got the idea from his daughter, Gabriella Shula Hochster, who is an Orthodox Jew living in Queens, New York. Through her network, she had heard about a need for extra protective gear for volunteer fighters in Israel.

“From a logistic standpoint, you think, well, the Israelis in the army don’t have enough stuff,” said Marcellus. “[That’s] not accurate because they called up 320,000 reserves, including the regulars, right, except there were 200,000 more former IDF reserves, older folks, that showed up. And we’re really trying to supply all of them.”

So, Marcellus began reaching out to all of his government contacts and leaders in the Jewish community.

His first phone calls were to the Powhatan, Goochland and Rockingham County Sheriff’s offices.

Each responded by donating their excess supplies of top-level tactical gear from Hesco Armor and protective vests that generally would have been cycled out around this time due to expiration dates.

“Every sheriff has surplus,” said Marcellus. “They just swap it all out, and that’s what we’re getting. It’s still state-of-the-art. It still works. [It] doesn’t matter about the expiry date. It’s perfect.”

Marcellus was also quick to share credit with a team of people helping pull this all together, including Rabbi Dovid Asher at Keneseth Beth Israel and Avrami Segal from the charity, The Support of Israel.

Both men are helping coordinate the logistics of transporting the sensitive donations to Israel.

For Rabbi Asher, this effort is very personal. He currently has family fighting in Israel, and members of his Richmond congregation have also volunteered to stand with the IDF against Hamas.

“My father’s brother moved to Israel. His daughter, my first cousin, sent her husband and her two oldest boys off to war. That’s an unbelievable amount of sacrifice for our family,” said Asher. “I’m getting reports saying that they need this equipment, so I’m trying to connect the dots. It’s very personal for me. None of this is just a hobby.”

He told me they were able to provide some tactical gear to a young boy from his congregation after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s address on Monday. That boy is set to fly out Wednesday to join the IDF.

“We’re just throwing ourselves into something practical and it’s the biggest moment, the worst massacre since the Holocaust. None of us can believe what our eyes are seeing. None of us can understand that we’re in the 21st century, and this has happened,” said Asher.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares was also quick to embrace the cause. Marcellus said he first asked the attorney general for help collecting donations from county law enforcement offices on Friday, Oct. 13. By Monday, Miyares had expanded the push statewide.

“Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to all 123 Virginia Sheriffs asking them to consider donating their expired or excess law enforcement gear to the Office of the Attorney General, to be donated to the Israeli military as it fights Hamas terrorists,” according to an excerpt from his office.

“While I’m aware that some police departments are stretched for resources, there are many departments that have expired equipment that are required to be donated or discarded. If you have excess law enforcement protective equipment, my office will collect them and ship it to the Israel Defense Forces,” Attorney General Miyares said in the letter.

As of Tuesday evening, Marcellus said the momentum to help is growing and that he “secured $11 million worth of new vests and tactical equipment from suppliers at a discount for Israel.”

So far, nearly 40 counties in Virginia have committed to donating surplus combat gear, and the Virginia State Police are also getting involved.

Virginia is the first state to start this initiative, but Marcellus said other states will likely follow suit.

“I’ve gotten other texts in here just today: ‘Bob: Have got 16,000 plates in a warehouse in Florida. Here’s the address. Gets your IDF guy to go down there inspect, and we’ll make the trade,” Marcellus said as he scrolled through his phone. “And then I got another one that came in a little while ago with 22,000 vests.”

Each of the armor plates donated is roughly $500. Marcellus predicts total donations from Virginia alone could top $1,000,000.

“It tells the Jewish community here and abroad, and everybody in Israel who’s for peace, that we have your back and we care,” added Marcellus. “There’s somebody out here looking [out] for you.”

