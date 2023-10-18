Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide

By FOX 8 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Two toddlers and an 8-year-old are dead after a house fire in New Orleans, WVUE reports.

The New Orleans Police Department says that they have information that points to the fire being started by the father of the children. Investigators say that around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, the mother of the three children, who was not home at the time, called 911 saying that their father intended to burn the house down.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4900 block of America Street shortly after midnight.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy when they arrived. The children were sent to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Firefighters say that as they continued to battle the fire, they discovered a third child, a 3-year-old boy, dead from what appeared to be injuries sustained on the scene.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor’s residence shows the flames growing from the rear of the home. A person can be seen on the video exiting the home before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield House Fire
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
The casino referendum, which is on the ballot for the second time in three years, asks voters...
Casino-related lawsuit heads to federal court
Delmont Plaza residents are asking for changes and more responsiveness from the property owner.
‘We shouldn’t be living like this’: Delmont Plaza residents asking for improved maintenance, communication from landlord
Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies and clothing, as well as hurricane preparedness...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday returns Oct. 20-22
In Henrico a man is found guilty of DUI in a deadly chain-reaction crash.
Man found guilty of DUI in deadly chain-reaction I-95 crash, will serve 6-month sentence

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan will try again to become House speaker, but his detractors are considering options
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
Musk’s X tests $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
A security camera outside a California restaurant allegedly captured a Grubhub driver digging...
Grubhub driver caught on camera eating customer’s food, restaurant owner says