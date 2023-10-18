Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says four students were treated at Armstrong High School after ingesting suspected “cannabis items.”

A school resource officer at the school found the students in medical distress at 11:39 a.m.

The students were treated on the scene for non-life-threatening conditions.

Parents on the scene said they were upset because they weren’t notified by the school system about what happened and rumors spread on social media.

