Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Students treated at Richmond school after ingesting suspected ‘cannabis items’

Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified...
Parents on the scene at Armstrong High School say they were upset because they weren’t notified by the school system about what happened.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says four students were treated at Armstrong High School after ingesting suspected “cannabis items.”

A school resource officer at the school found the students in medical distress at 11:39 a.m.

The students were treated on the scene for non-life-threatening conditions.

Parents on the scene said they were upset because they weren’t notified by the school system about what happened and rumors spread on social media.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield House Fire
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
The casino referendum, which is on the ballot for the second time in three years, asks voters...
Casino-related lawsuit heads to federal court
Delmont Plaza residents are asking for changes and more responsiveness from the property owner.
‘We shouldn’t be living like this’: Delmont Plaza residents asking for improved maintenance, communication from landlord
Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies and clothing, as well as hurricane preparedness...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday returns Oct. 20-22
In Henrico a man is found guilty of DUI in a deadly chain-reaction crash.
Man found guilty of DUI in deadly chain-reaction I-95 crash, will serve 6-month sentence

Latest News

Delmont Plaza residents are asking for changes and more responsiveness from the property owner.
‘We shouldn’t be living like this’: Delmont Plaza residents asking for improved maintenance, communication from landlord
Parents on the scene say they are upset because they weren’t notified by the school system...
Parents upset at Richmond school
Google extends Chromebook lifespan after consumer push
Google extends Chromebook lifespan after consumer push
Google extends Chromebook lifespan after consumer push