Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Spotlight on House District 82: Matchup between Taylor and Adams

Kimberly Taylor and Kimberly Pope Adams are facing off in the House District 82 race.
Kimberly Taylor and Kimberly Pope Adams are facing off in the House District 82 race.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s a battle between the Kimberlys in House District 82.

“People are really worried about the economy. They’re worried about their bank accounts and making hard choices between groceries and gas fill-ups,” said Kimberly Taylor, Republican candidate for House District 82.

Taylor has served in the House since 2022.

2023 Election Coverage >

The small business owner and mother says she is proud of the $35 million in infrastructure upgrades brought to the district.

But she says even more needs to be done.

Case in point: a recent water main break in Petersburg.

“And absolutely flooded the street. We have streets that are shut down. We have a newly remodeled business that was just inches away from being flooded. So infrastructure is key to bringing back the city,” said Taylor.

Taylor is also concerned about the need for jobs in this area.

House District 82 covers areas like Dinwiddie, Prince George and Surrey counties, as well as some of Petersburg.

The other Kimberly on the ballot is Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams.

“People want politicians who are just like them. Politicians who are willing to meet them where they are,” said Adams.

Top priorities for the auditor and mother include supporting law enforcement, protecting current access to abortion and pumping even more money into public schools.

“Making sure our students have what they need and making sure our teachers are paid what they’re worth,” said Adams.

Virginia Public Access Project indicates that based on redistricting, the race for House District 82 is competitive.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield House Fire
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
The casino referendum, which is on the ballot for the second time in three years, asks voters...
Casino-related lawsuit heads to federal court
Delmont Plaza residents are asking for changes and more responsiveness from the property owner.
‘We shouldn’t be living like this’: Delmont Plaza residents asking for improved maintenance, communication from landlord
Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies and clothing, as well as hurricane preparedness...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday returns Oct. 20-22
In Henrico a man is found guilty of DUI in a deadly chain-reaction crash.
Man found guilty of DUI in deadly chain-reaction I-95 crash, will serve 6-month sentence

Latest News

FILE - House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn D-Fairfax, prepares to gavel the House into session at...
Former Virginia House Speaker Filler-Corn will forego run for governor and seek congressional seat
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during an interview, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington....
A potential presidential run for Glenn Youngkin would face logistical hurdles and voter skepticism
The casino referendum, which is on the ballot for the second time in three years, asks voters...
Casino-related lawsuit heads to federal court
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know for the 2023 election