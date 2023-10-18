Spotlight on House District 82: Matchup between Taylor and Adams

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s a battle between the Kimberlys in House District 82.

“People are really worried about the economy. They’re worried about their bank accounts and making hard choices between groceries and gas fill-ups,” said Kimberly Taylor, Republican candidate for House District 82.

Taylor has served in the House since 2022.

The small business owner and mother says she is proud of the $35 million in infrastructure upgrades brought to the district.

But she says even more needs to be done.

Case in point: a recent water main break in Petersburg.

“And absolutely flooded the street. We have streets that are shut down. We have a newly remodeled business that was just inches away from being flooded. So infrastructure is key to bringing back the city,” said Taylor.

Taylor is also concerned about the need for jobs in this area.

House District 82 covers areas like Dinwiddie, Prince George and Surrey counties, as well as some of Petersburg.

The other Kimberly on the ballot is Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams.

“People want politicians who are just like them. Politicians who are willing to meet them where they are,” said Adams.

Top priorities for the auditor and mother include supporting law enforcement, protecting current access to abortion and pumping even more money into public schools.

“Making sure our students have what they need and making sure our teachers are paid what they’re worth,” said Adams.

Virginia Public Access Project indicates that based on redistricting, the race for House District 82 is competitive.

