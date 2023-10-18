Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy

Some VCU students react after announcing a new guaranteed admissions program.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some VCU students react after announcing a new guaranteed admissions program.

The school will now automatically accept all first-year freshman applicants who are among the top 10% of their high school graduating class or have a high school GPA of 3.5 or above.

To participate in the pilot program, a graduating high school student will apply through the Common App and submit their high school transcript. No additional paperwork is necessary to be considered for the program.

VCU rolled out the initiative, hoping to bolster admissions and bring in the cream of the crop.

However, some students say they’re upset and worried it will impact housing and the overall VCU experience.

“I think it does exclude a lot of groups of people and limits diversity because you’re only looking for one specific type of student,” Freshman Kendall McKay said.

Some students say it is not a very equitable approach, especially for underprivileged students.

“It’s just not fair to them to have just their GPA be the thing that determines their future,” Freshman Sidnie Duncan said. “They can’t pay for tutors, they can’t pay to stay after school because they have to work a job, and they’re focused on other things.”

This program is expected to drive an increase in admissions, which raises another concern: housing.

“I was very shocked,” Duncan said. “We’ve already accepted way too many students than we can fit.”

“Right now, we are packed for housing, and a lot of the students here live in lounges, the TV rooms, and there are four people to a room,” McKay said. “I was confused when they’re accepting all these new freshmen. Where are they going to live?”

A VCU spokesperson told our news partners at Virginia Mercury: “Short term, we are working across the university to anticipate and address housing needs, including how we allocate residence hall space.”

The students who spoke with NBC12 reporters didn’t seem optimistic.

“VCU kind of doesn’t tell you until the last second, and they accepted all these new students, and some people are actually living in a hotel down the street.”

NBC12 reached out to VCU for an interview but did not respond.

Other Virginia schools like George Mason and Radford are moving forward with similar policies.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield House Fire
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
This image provided by Suffolk Fire Rescue shows a school bus that overturned, Monday, Oct. 16,...
School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say
Officials in southeastern Virginia say a bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a bus headed...
Virginia school bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials say
Claire, Ella, and Lily were born to Haley and Matthew Cordaro on Aug. 28. The couple also has a...
Couple welcomes rare ‘spontaneous triplets’
Police are investigating the shooting death of a driver in the 1500 block of Columbia Street.
Driver found dead after shooting, crash near Richmond Highway

Latest News

Petersburg will soon have a state-of-the-art mobile grocery store.
Free mobile grocery store to be built in Petersburg
Subject #1 (left) and Subject #2 (right) are believed to be responsible for 5 robberies in the...
RPD, FBI Richmond working to identify commercial armed robbery suspects
Powhatan sheriffs delivering another load of level 4 vest armor plates.
Virginia is first state to collect surplus tactical gear for Israel
A new report out this week is calling on Virginia to revise its Standards of Learning tests.
State-led work group recommends revisions to SOL testing
Delmont Plaza residents are asking for changes and more responsiveness from the property owner.
‘We shouldn’t be living like this’: Delmont Plaza residents asking for improved maintenance, communication from landlord