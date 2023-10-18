Free mobile grocery store to be built in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg will soon have a state-of-the-art mobile grocery store.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Amazon and Goodr will launch a Goodr Mobile Grocery Store in the city.

This mobile unity will address the longstanding food accessibility issue in Petersburg, providing residents with free, nutritious meals.

“Our community desperately needed proper groceries with ease of access. We have had a food desert in Petersburg for far too long and the people continue to suffer from lack of transportation,” said Delegate Kimberly Taylor. “I am excited that residents now have a healthy and accessible choice regarding their shopping needs. Health outcomes can only improve because of this initiative.”

The Goodr Mobile Grocery Store is a shoppable 26-foot truck stocked with grocery items, including fresh produce, milk, eggs, and shelf-stable items, all for free. The truck aims to bring the free grocery shopping experience to even more food-insecure communities, particularly rural ones, across the state.

Fully kitted with refrigerators, freezers, and shelving, families will enjoy an experience much like shopping at a local grocery store. Goodr says it is all about access from the wheelchair ramp to the resource room for private health screenings or social services consultations.

Amazon, Anthem, Bon Secours, and Comcast donated to stand up the Goodr tuck and allow the program to begin serving citizens.

