‘Earl’s impact will forever be felt’: Hundreds gather to remember life of fire battalion chief

On Oct. 5, Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Earl Dyer passed away unexpectedly.
Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Celebration of Life
Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Celebration of Life(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Main Street Station, hundreds gathered to honor the life of Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Earl Dyer, who died unexpectedly on Oct. 5.

Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Funeral
Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Funeral(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Members of the Richmond Fire Department, Dyer’s loved ones, friends, and city leaders reflected on Dyer’s decades-long service in the city he grew up in.

“His passion for serving others ignited a flame within him that burned brightly throughout his career,” said Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter during the celebration of life.

After graduating from Armstrong High School, Dyer joined the U.S. Army. After completing his active duty, Dyer joined Richmond Fire in 1983.

Over the last 40 years of his time at the Richmond Fire Department, Chief Melvin Carter said Dyer rose through the ranks and could remain calm and make swift, well-informed decisions.

Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Funeral
Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Funeral(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“Earl’s impact will forever be felt within our department and throughout the Richmond community,” said Chief Melvin Carter. “His warmth, compassion, and unwavering dedication have touched the lives of countless individuals, leaving an incredible impression that will endure for generations to come.”

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter said Dyer was a dedicated public servant who led by example with passion.

“He did what a Richmonder is supposed to do is take care of home,” he said during Wednesday’s service.

Dyer was also active in the community and spent time in outreach programs teaching residents about fire safety.

Battalion Chief Earl Dyer
Battalion Chief Earl Dyer(Source; Richmond Fire Department | Richmond Fire Department)

“For all who were blessed to know him, his friendship, his leadership, and service will never be forgotten,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Dyer had just celebrated his 65th birthday and is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 33 years, five children and several grandchildren.

“You taught us that family comes first. You showed us that in so many ways,” said one speaker, reading a letter from family members.

A dedication shared by loved ones who will forever cherish Dyer’s care and devotion to his family.

“Earl had an intentional walk in this life,” said one speaker while reading a letter from loved ones. “It was one that makes us proud to be and hold his memories of love that he so eloquently shared with everyone in his path.”

After the celebration of life, Dyer was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery.

Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Funeral
Battalion Chief Earl Dyer Funeral(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

