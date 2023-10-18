Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield House Fire
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
The casino referendum, which is on the ballot for the second time in three years, asks voters...
Casino-related lawsuit heads to federal court
Delmont Plaza residents are asking for changes and more responsiveness from the property owner.
‘We shouldn’t be living like this’: Delmont Plaza residents asking for improved maintenance, communication from landlord
Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies and clothing, as well as hurricane preparedness...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday returns Oct. 20-22
In Henrico a man is found guilty of DUI in a deadly chain-reaction crash.
Man found guilty of DUI in deadly chain-reaction I-95 crash, will serve 6-month sentence

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, speaks on Joran van der Sloot's confession that he...
Natalee Holloway's mother: Van der Sloot confessed
In the coming months, Operation DISS-rupt will focus on Interstate 95, Interstate 81 and...
Virginia State Police launch safe driving campaign