Changes could be coming to Willow Lawn Shopping Center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Changes could be coming to the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County.

The center has been around since the 50s and has seen several upgrades over the years. If approved, the proposed changes would be the biggest it’s seen yet.

“I remember the old Willow Lawn shopping center. They had a fabulous candy store,” neighbor Cary Pacy said.

Cary Pacy has lived in Richmond all her life. She’s seen a lot, including how the Willow Lawn shopping center has changed.

“I think revamping the area is great for the community and will bring you know fresh stores to the area and more opportunities for jobs and people like me to spend money on things that we don’t need,” Pacy joked.

The center’s owner, Federal Realty, has no immediate plans for redevelopment, but they did put in a rezoning application with plans to allow a new mix of uses and development for the center.

“There’s nothing better than shopping where you live and get to know the merchants. That’s even better, and get to know you it’s like a relationship. We need more of that and community,” neighbor Marchell Tarver said.

The proposed changes would include future development with over 2,000 residential units and new office and retail space. The 20 to 30-year plan also includes new public amenities for the community, including sidewalks, trees, lighting and ADA access.

“I hope that we can have more chance to bring Vietnamese food to customers here,” Christine Nguyen, manager of PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia, said.

Nguyen said she got a letter about the proposal around 6 months ago. She said their business has been thriving since it opened and thinks upgrading the center is only a plus.

“We hope this will redevelop the area,” Nguyen said. “It will [be] busier and take more opportunity for all of the business owners here to have more chance to get more customers.”

NBC12 did speak with the President of the local Monumental Floral Gardens Neighborhood Association, Caitlin Bergendahl, and sent this statement:

“As the neighborhood association for the Monumental Floral Gardens neighborhood, we are generally in favor of plans that will help Willow Lawn remain a dynamic and vibrant part of the community. We recognize that there is a lot of interest in our part of Henrico, and as a result of that, we are seeing many proposed development projects happening near our neighborhood.

It is important that we continue to advocate for Henrico County to make needed investments and infrastructure improvements in existing neighborhoods, like Monumental Floral Gardens, that are impacted by these development projects. It will be vitally important for Henrico County to ensure that neighborhoods like ours can continue to be vibrant and desirable locations by adding sidewalks, crosswalks, street lights, improving water and wastewater systems, adding protected bike lanes, and further implementing traffic calming measures.”

If approved, changes could start in the next 5 years.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors said they will consider the zoning request and make the final decision at their meeting on Nov. 14.

