Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield House Fire
1 dead, 1 hurt in Chesterfield house fire
The casino referendum, which is on the ballot for the second time in three years, asks voters...
Casino-related lawsuit heads to federal court
Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies and clothing, as well as hurricane preparedness...
Virginia’s sales tax holiday returns Oct. 20-22
In Henrico a man is found guilty of DUI in a deadly chain-reaction crash.
Man found guilty of DUI in deadly chain-reaction I-95 crash, will serve 6-month sentence
Delmont Plaza residents are asking for changes and more responsiveness from the property owner.
‘We shouldn’t be living like this’: Delmont Plaza residents asking for improved maintenance, communication from landlord

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea
The victim's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was...
Courtroom brawl breaks out after man pleads guilty to 16-year-old's murder
VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy
Some VCU students react after announcing a new guaranteed admissions program.
‘Not fair’: VCU students react to new guaranteed admissions policy
Petersburg will soon have a state-of-the-art mobile grocery store.
Free mobile grocery store to be built in Petersburg