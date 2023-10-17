Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia’s sales tax holiday returns Oct. 20-22

The deal includes tax rebates and the return of the sales tax holiday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s sales tax holiday is making a return this weekend.

Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies, clothing and shoes from Oct. 20-22.

RELATED: Youngkin signs budget that delivers tax rebates >

The sales tax is also waived on hurricane and emergency preparedness products.

Click/tap here for full details on eligible products.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a new budget deal last month that brought back the popular shopping holiday, which is normally held in August.

“This budget is the result of what we can accomplish when we put politics down and choose conservative commonsense solutions and make critical investments to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said.

The budget also includes:

  • Rebates of $200 for single filers and $400 for married couples filing jointly
  • An increase of the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married filers.
  • An increase of the business interest deduction from 30 percent to 50 percent
  • $653.3 million in aid for K-12 education and schools divisions
  • $155.6 million in new spending for mental health services
  • $150 million for widening Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
  • $6 million for economic development activities related to the Partnership for Petersburg

