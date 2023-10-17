Gov. Youngkin addresses Richmond Jewish community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Roughly 200 people packed the Keneseth Beth Israel synagogue to hear words of support from Virginia’s top leader on Monday evening.

Governor Glenn Youngkin visited the escalating war between Israel and Hamas.

“We’re here to stand with the Jewish community here in Richmond,” said Gov. Youngkin. “We’ve been in Northern Virginia and also down on Hampton Roads to condemn the barbaric terrorist acts that took place last week in Israel, to stand with them in prayer in support of family members, but also to unify around Virginia and America’s condemnation of these acts and our support of Israel.”

The Keneseth Beth Israel congregation, led by Rabbi Dovid Asher, is rallying together to support its members, many of whom are personally impacted by the war.

“At my sermon this past week, I asked people to raise their hands if they have family in Israel,” said Rabbi Asher. “The numbers are astounding. I mean, 30-50 percent - it’s very, very significant.”

Richard Lehman was in attendance for Gov. Youngkin’s remarks. Lehman’s 23-year-old son left Richmond to fight with the Israeli Defense Force after the Hamas attack. Lehman said having him over there is really tough and that his son is supposed to get married in four weeks.

Also in attendance was Halina Zimm, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor.

Gov. Youngkin mentioned her specifically in his address.

“I remember the profound words of one person, one person standing next to me. She whispered them quietly, so quietly, that I had to repeat them loudly for everyone to hear. ‘Hate is wrong. Love is right.’ These were the words of Halina Zimm,” Gov. Youngkin said. “And Halina is here. I hugged Halina on that day, and I will hug her again today.”

Halina Zimm was born in Poland. She said she survived the Holocaust with her two siblings because Christian families took them in.

“I think the Governor is a great man. I told him I love him, and I mean it,” said Zimm.

Regarding the current war between Israel and Hamas, Zimm said it brings back bad memories.

“I’m a Jew myself, so you can imagine how I feel about it,” said Zimm. “It reminds me of a time that was during wartime. When the war started in 1939, I was in Poland, and all these things come back. I’m seeing that, and it frightens me.”

Noticeably absent in body but not far from the minds of those in attendance at Monday evening’s event was Hersh Goldberg-Polin. The 23-year-old was a Keneseth Beth Israel congregation member as a child before his parents relocated the family to Israel.

Goldberg-Polin’s family believes he is being held hostage by Hamas. He was last seen among the many young people at a musical festival in Israel, where Hamas launched its surprise attack on Oct. 7. Goldberg-Polin lost his arm in that attack.

A Facebook page called “Bring Hersh Home” has been created to post updates and provide information to save Goldberg-Polin and get him the urgent medical care he needs. The page currently has 11,000 followers.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.