Va. education workgroup recommends revisions to state educational testing

The James Monroe state office building, housing the Department of Education, in Richmond, Virginia.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A state-led work group is recommending Virginia revise its Standards of Learning tests as part of broader plans to restructure the state’s system of assessing students and schools.

The work group, which included Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera and Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons, was created by legislation known as House Bill 585, which charged it with recommending changes to the state’s assessment system and developing an implementation plan prior to the 2027-28 school year.

The report issued Monday “illuminates the actions we must take to advance student outcomes, improve access to quality and timely information for parents, students, and the public, and restore excellence for Virginia students,” Guidera said in a statement.

Virginia students saw sharp declines in test scores during and after the pandemic. Data from the Virginia Department of Education shows that 2022-23 pass rates on the SOLs, the primary tests used by the state to assess student learning and achievement, remained unchanged compared to the previous year. Pass rates also remained below pre-pandemic levels.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.

